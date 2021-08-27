IVE Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:IGL)

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.74.

IVE Group Company Profile

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing, communications, and print businesses in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, multi-channel solutions, and call center services.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Dividend History for IVE Group (ASX:IGL)

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.