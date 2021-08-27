Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.11.

Itron stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.91.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Itron will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $301,194. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

