iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $109.88

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.88 and last traded at $109.88, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at about $157,076,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,583,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,119,000. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

