iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.88.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

