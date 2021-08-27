iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 69,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.85 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

