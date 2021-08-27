iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 130,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $167,096,000.

DVY traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.82. 897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,868. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

