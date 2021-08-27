iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,980.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Moneywise Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $68.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

