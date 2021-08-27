iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $274,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.