iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Lowered by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 10.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $49,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.71. 26,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,870. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $253.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.