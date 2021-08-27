iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 224,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 8.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $54,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,137,000 after acquiring an additional 168,946 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after acquiring an additional 110,601 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $251.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $253.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.