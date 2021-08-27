iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Cut by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

