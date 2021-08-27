iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.43. 538,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.88.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

