iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 213.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 263,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,067 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 512.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

