iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Acquired by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $27,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.15. 10,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.