iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,628 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 791,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 593,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,132,000.

FLOT opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

