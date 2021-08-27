iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,766 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,218. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $79.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.