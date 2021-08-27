iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,557,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,808,000.

USMV opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

