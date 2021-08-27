iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.08. 397,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,880,894. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

