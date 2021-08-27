iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 160,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

