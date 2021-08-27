iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $116.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,545,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

