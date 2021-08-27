iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 23.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,626 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 6.8% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $67,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT opened at $102.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.13. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.84 and a 52 week high of $102.93.

