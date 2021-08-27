iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.32.

