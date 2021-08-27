iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,244,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.23. 112,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,654. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.