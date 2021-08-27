iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY remained flat at $$86.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.20. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $86.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

