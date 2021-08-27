Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Isabella Bank stock opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Isabella Bank has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $184.81 million and a P/E ratio of 13.84.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

