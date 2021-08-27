Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Isabella Bank has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 million and a PE ratio of 13.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isabella Bank (ISBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.