IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the July 29th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers, Offices and Others, Sales and Development, and Financial Transactions and Others. The Shopping Centers segment includes the development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

