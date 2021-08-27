IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Cap of $10.69 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. IQeon has a market cap of $10.69 million and $677,521.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00003973 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.47 or 0.00756470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00100350 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

