Investors Purchase Large Volume of NextCure Call Options (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 507 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 558% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NextCure by 126.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 347.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 313,220 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 23.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextCure in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50. NextCure has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $208.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

