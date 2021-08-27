Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 141,016 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 159% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,446 call options.

NYSE CRM opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.68. The stock has a market cap of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.15.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

