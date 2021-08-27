Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,471 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 425% compared to the average daily volume of 471 call options.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of HIBB traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.31. 40,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.16.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

