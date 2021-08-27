Investors Buy Large Volume of Urban Outfitters Call Options (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 29,518 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 994% compared to the average volume of 2,699 call options.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.
In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of URBN stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
