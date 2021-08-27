Investors Buy Large Volume of Urban Outfitters Call Options (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 29,518 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 994% compared to the average volume of 2,699 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

