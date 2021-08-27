Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 14th

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 58.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.59.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

