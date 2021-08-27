Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.23

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.23 and last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 54.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 173.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

