Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $109,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $73.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $78.73.

