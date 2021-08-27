Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 501.8% from the July 29th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PDP opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.63. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $93.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 625,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,877,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 469,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

