Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 397 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Desantis sold 4,004 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.26, for a total value of $3,872,909.04.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $5.70 on Friday, hitting $1,036.55. 18,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,147. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $1,061.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $972.56. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

