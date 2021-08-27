Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $556.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $541.52.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $552.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.58.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,690,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

