Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,234,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,181,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $552.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.58. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.52.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

