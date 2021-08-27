Intuit Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.52.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $552.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.58. Intuit has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $20,690,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

