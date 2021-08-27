inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.74 million, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

