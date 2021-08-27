Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,395 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITRK shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,214 ($68.12) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 31.65. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,432.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

