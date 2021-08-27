International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.