InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Hits New 1-Year High at $46,170.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £461.70 ($603.21) and last traded at GBX 4,616 ($60.31), with a volume of 371243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,601 ($60.11).

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,600 ($73.16) to GBX 5,650 ($73.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,875 ($63.69).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £8.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5,692.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,739.72.

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.