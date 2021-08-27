Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Insperity has increased its dividend payment by 178.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.78. The company had a trading volume of 161,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $111.55.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insperity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Insperity worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

