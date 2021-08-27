Insight Protocol (INX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,966.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Insight Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $252,597.01 and $42,966.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.31 or 0.00765585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00099961 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

