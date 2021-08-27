Insider Selling: Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Rodney Drury sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$150.00 ($107.14), for a total transaction of A$300,000,000.00 ($214,285,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.52.

Get Xero alerts:

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero tax tools.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.