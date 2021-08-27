Insider Selling: Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $665.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Company Profile
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.