Insider Selling: Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Sells 3,188 Shares of Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $665.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

