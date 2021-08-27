Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $20,600.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,318,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,048,102.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $20,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $20,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Michael Demurjian acquired 2,694 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $7,597.08.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $23,600.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,455 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth about $37,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

