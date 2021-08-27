Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells 7,893 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $336,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 109,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,527. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.38. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

